TriNet Says Mala Murthy To Replace Kelly Tuminelli As New CFO

(RTTNews) - TriNet (TNET), a human resources solutions provider, Wednesday announced that its chief financial officer, Kelly Tuminelli will now act as a special advisor to the CEO from November 28, 2025, through March 16, 2026.

Mala Murthy will be taking over as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 28, the company said in a statement.

Murthy was the CFO of Teladoc Health most recently. Prior to Teladoc Health, she held several senior executive positions in American Express.

In pre-market activity, TriNet shares are trading at $64.34, up 2.53% on the New York Stock Exchange.

