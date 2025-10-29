Markets
TNET

TriNet Says Mala Murthy To Replace Kelly Tuminelli As New CFO

October 29, 2025 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TriNet (TNET), a human resources solutions provider, Wednesday announced that its chief financial officer, Kelly Tuminelli will now act as a special advisor to the CEO from November 28, 2025, through March 16, 2026.

Mala Murthy will be taking over as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 28, the company said in a statement.

Murthy was the CFO of Teladoc Health most recently. Prior to Teladoc Health, she held several senior executive positions in American Express.

In pre-market activity, TriNet shares are trading at $64.34, up 2.53% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TNET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.