TriNet Group (TNET) Price Target Decreased by 17.97% to 58.90

The average one-year price target for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) has been revised to $58.90 / share. This is a decrease of 17.97% from the prior estimate of $71.81 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.24% from the latest reported closing price of $34.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriNet Group. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 16.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNET is 0.26%, an increase of 15.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 49,161K shares. The put/call ratio of TNET is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atairos Group holds 18,086K shares representing 38.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,690K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares , representing a decrease of 39.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 33.92% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,442K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%.

American Century Companies holds 1,313K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,031K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123K shares , representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 88.49% over the last quarter.

