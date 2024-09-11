Trinet Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $125.25, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $103.00. Highlighting a 3.47% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $129.75.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Trinet Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $103.00 $107.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Maintains Buy $140.00 $140.00 Jared Levine TD Cowen Lowers Buy $118.00 $132.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Trinet Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trinet Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Trinet Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

TriNet offers outsourced payroll and human capital management solutions for small and midsize businesses via a professional employer organization model. Under the PEO model, TriNet enters a co-employment arrangement and acts as the employer of record for administrative and regulatory purposes for clients' employees, known as worksite employees. Clients leverage the scale and expertise of TriNet to access competitive employee benefits, share employment risk liability, access compliance support, and outsource mission-critical day-to-day HR functions such as payroll and tax administration. Following the acquisition of Zenefits and Clarus R+D in 2022, TriNet derives the minority of its revenue from self-service HCM software and R&D tax credit services.

Breaking Down Trinet Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Trinet Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Trinet Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trinet Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 49.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trinet Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.56%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.05, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

