Trimble's (TRMB) Clientele Expands With SNCF Reseau's Pick

Trimble TRMB continues to gain solid momentum among customers on the back of its strengthening construction business.



This is evident from the latest announcement, which states that the French railway authority, SNCF Reseau, has picked the company’s Trimble Quadri and Trimble Connect software.



Notably, the data requirements of railway construction, maintenance and preparation for operation phases get seamlessly addressed by these two integrated solutions of Trimble.



SNCF Reseau is set to utilize the solutions for covering the entire project lifecycle within its IT environment. With this, it strives to serve as the central system within its Enterprise Common Data Environment for Building Information Modeling for the next three years.



Further, Trimble’s software solutions will be integrated with SNCF Reseau’s core information systems, which will be done by Trimble Consulting as part of the deal.



The integration will let SNCF Reseau enable information sharing among planners, designers, construction teams and project owners, which, in turn, will streamline data workflows.

Construction Business in Focus

The latest client acquisition highlights the strength and reliability of Trimble’s construction business, which is part of the Buildings and Infrastructure segment.



Recently, the company acquired AgileAssets, a Texas-based Software-as-a-Service and mobile solutions provider for transportation asset lifecycle management. The acquisition of AgileAssets has added strength to Trimble’s portfolio of civil infrastructure software solutions.



With AgileAssets asset lifecycle solution and its construction modeling technology, Trimble intends to provide sustainability to customers’ assets at lower costs across the complete lifecycle.



Further, it launched Trimble Construction One — a connected and cloud-based construction management platform — which aids contractors in obtaining accurate real-time data and making strategic decisions related to construction projects accordingly.



The recent collaboration with One Click LCA regarding carbon emission measurement of construction projects remains noteworthy.



All these efforts are likely to drive top-line growth of the construction business as well as strengthen the Buildings and Infrastructure segment further. This, in turn, will drive the company’s momentum among building and construction customers.

Bottom Line

Deepening focus toward strengthening the product portfolio has been contributing well to shape up Trimble’s growth trajectory.



The expansion of the company’s technology-driven robust product and solutions portfolio, centered on integrating real-time positioning or location technologies with wireless communications and software or information technologies, remains the key growth driver.



We believe that Trimble’s portfolio strength will continue to aid its position as an original equipment manufacturer of surveying, machine control and positioning products.



This, in turn, is likely to drive earnings growth and improve revenue visibility in the near term.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Trimble carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



