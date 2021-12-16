Trimble (TRMB) Strengthens Buildings Segment With AgileAssets

Trimble TRMB has acquired AgileAssets, a Texas-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and mobile solutions provider for transportation asset lifecycle management.

AgileAssets offers advanced analytics to government and private organizations so that they can efficiently manage all-day operations and make real-time decisions.

Additionally, its advanced solutions cater to the challenges related to the maintenance and replacement of critical and aging infrastructure.

The acquisition of AgileAssets has added strength to Trimble’s portfolio of civil infrastructure software solutions.

With AgileAssets’ asset lifecycle solution and construction modeling technology, Trimble intends to provide sustainability to customers’ assets at lower costs across the complete lifecycle.

It is to be noted that AgileAssets will be part of the company’s Buildings and Infrastructure segment.

Buildings & Infrastructure Segment in Focus

Trimble has been persistently making strong efforts to boost the construction business prospects by providing advanced technological solutions to construction professionals so that they can develop quality projects. This has been contributing well to the Buildings & Infrastructure Segment.

Apart from the recent acquisition, the company introduced a connected model-based estimating workflow to help contractors gain more project insight and visibility and attain better collaboration & enhancement in project execution.

Trimble also collaborated with One Click LCA to help users in measuring carbon emissions at different phases of construction projects.

Further, it launched a connected and cloud-based construction management platform named Trimble Construction One to help contractors get accurate real-time data and accordingly make strategic decisions related to construction projects.

Thus, the Buildings & Infrastructure segment has become an integral part of the company. It contributed 39% to fiscal third-quarter 2021 revenues. Also, segment revenues increased 10.2% year over year.

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

Trimble has been persistently focusing on expanding its portfolio of solutions on the back of strategic acquisitions and product introductions.

Apart from the recent move, the company introduced the Trimble R750 GNSS Modular Receiver to help contractors, surveyors and farmers gain better positioning of the field.

Additionally, it unveiled the Trimble DA2 Global Navigation Satellite System receiver in a bid to enhance the performance of the Trimble Catalyst positioning service.

TRMB also introduced Trimble Vegetation Manager for enhanced management operations in vegetation and various solutions to cut operating expenses as well as improve safety, regulatory compliance, performance, and the reliability of electric transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Further, its introduction of the Trimble GuidEx Machine Guidance System for efficient and faster guide machines along route corridors as well as specific target areas remains noteworthy.

