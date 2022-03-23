Trimble (TRMB) & Qualcomm Unite for Trimble RTX GNSS Technology

Trimble TRMB extended its relationship with Qualcomm Technologies QCOM to provide enhanced location functionalities to Snapdragon-based Android smartphones.

Trimble’s correction services solution, Trimble RTX GNSS technology, will be integrated in Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platforms.

This integration will help smartphone manufacturers, service providers and application developers using Snapdragon to deliver high-quality and meter-level accuracy to mobile users.

Thus, the latest move highlights the robustness of Trimble RTX GNSS technology, which shows high accuracy locations based on satellite orbit and clock information.

Further, the recent alliance is in sync with Trimble’s existing partnership with Qualcomm to offer positioning solutions powered by high precision capabilities, used for connected vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving solutions.

Growing Partnerships

Apart from the latest collaboration, the company partnered with Ferguson’s FERG subsidiary, Ferguson Waterworks, to benefit the latter’s municipal and utility customers. The partnership enabled Ferguson's customers to access Trimble’s digital water solutions besides its other existing water solutions.

Ferguson customers were also equipped with Trimble’s handheld GNSS receivers and Cityworks asset management software to collect data for digitizing their systems to improve the visibility of assets.

Additionally, Trimble joined forces with Exelon’s EXC water analytics service company, Acquify, wherein the latter utilizes the company’s Internet of Things and remote water monitoring technologies to expand its services for the U.S.water utilities.

EXC’s Acquify leverages Trimble Unity software and Telog remote monitoring technology. By combining Trimble’s technologies with its own, Acquify eliminates the complexities related to technology deployment and management, thereby helping utilities focus on infrastructure and sustainability challenges.

Further, the company collaborated with Infotech. Per the terms of the alliance, the latter’s Mobile Inspector Measure Service application is leveraging the Trimble Access field software to ensure accuracy in the measurement of civil infrastructure projects, including Federal and State Department of Transportation projects.

Portfolio Strength

Trimble’s growing partnerships are attributed to its efficient and reliable portfolio of solutions. The company has been making strong efforts to strengthen product offerings.

Further, the company keeps bringing advanced technological solutions to better serve its customers.

TRMB recently introduced latest versions of Tekla software solutions – Tekla Structures 2022, Tekla Structural Designer 2022, Tekla Tedds 2022 and Tekla PowerFab 2022. With these solutions, the company aims to advance the constructible process.

Additionally, it made advancements to the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform for Soil Compactors with the Horizontal Steering Control capability. It also unveiled a mixed-reality solution named FieldLink MR app in a bid to make construction layout faster.

Further, the company carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) acquired the U.S.-based AgileAssets to provide sustainability to customers’ assets at lower costs across the complete lifecycle of assets. The acquisition has added strength to Trimble’s portfolio of civil infrastructure software solutions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

