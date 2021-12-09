Trimble (TRMB) Boosts Portfolio Via R750 GNSS Modular Receiver

Trimble TRMB is leaving no stone unturned to expand the customer base on the back of robust product introductions.

This is evident from the fact that the company recently unveiled the Trimble R750 GNSS Modular Receiver for better positioning of the field in civil construction, geospatial and agricultural applications.

By leveraging R750, real-time kinematic corrections can be broadcasted for various applications.

Additionally, the device is enabled with an LTE modem, by which the device using cellular coverage can seamlessly expand base station range anywhere.

The latest device can also be used with a Trimble ProPoint Global Navigation Satellite System rover to access satellite signals for enhancing reliability and performance.

Further, customers are able to capture high-frequency 3D positions for alarming and reporting on movement when the R750 is combined with Trimble 4D Control real-time monitoring software.

With these advanced capabilities, the R750 is expected to expand the company’s reach to contractors, surveyors and farmers, which in turn will boost the customer base.

Trimble Inc. Price

Trimble Inc. price | Trimble Inc. Quote

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

Trimble is focusing more on strengthening the product portfolio for better positioning, modeling, connectivity, and data analytics to benefit customers with enhanced productivity, quality, safety as well as sustainable solutions.

Apart from the recent introduction, the company unveiled a connected model-based estimating workflow to help contractors gain more project insight and visibility, and attain better collaboration & enhancement in project execution.

Additionally, it joined forces with Horsch for developing autonomy solutions in the agriculture market to build a future for autonomous machines and workflows in the industry.

It also introduced Trimble Vegetation Manager for enhanced management operations in vegetation and various solutions to cut operating expenses as well as improve safety, regulatory compliance, performance, and the reliability of electric transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Further, its introduction of the Trimble GuidEx Machine Guidance System for efficient and faster guide machines along route corridors as well as specific target areas remains noteworthy.

Growing Customer Base

Due to reliable and efficient portfolio offerings, Trimble has been gaining momentum among customers across various industries.

Recently, the company collaborated with Ferguson’s FERG subsidiary, Ferguson Waterworks, for benefiting the latter’s municipal and utility customers.

Ferguson will utilize Trimble’s handheld GNSS receivers and Cityworks asset management software, the full suite of water hardware and software solutions, and the combination of Trimble Unity platform software and Trimble’s management & digitization solutions.

Additionally, the Trimble Unity software platform has also been picked by Toronto Water to enhance the efficiency of operations across the organization.

Further, the company partnered with Doosan Infracore North America. With the help of this collaboration, Doosan aims to offer the Trimble Earthworks software application as a factory-installed machine control solution to excavator customers in the North American market.

Trimble also collaboratedwith Infotech. Per the terms of the alliance, the latter’s Mobile Inspector Measure Service application is leveraging the Trimble Access field software to ensure accuracy in the measurement of civil infrastructure projects including Federal and State Department of Transportation projects.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Trimble carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider stocks like Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Mimecast Limited MIME, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Advanced Micro Devices has gained 58.4% on a year-to-date basis. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is currently projected at 46.2%.

Mimecast has gained 39.2% on a year-to-date basis. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is currently projected at 35%.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.