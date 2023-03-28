Trimble (TRMB) Boosts Construction Prospects With Latest Deal

Trimble TRMB continues to make strong efforts to bolster its construction business to sustain its customer momentum.



The company’s latest collaboration with ResponsibleSteel to bolster sustainability efforts in the steel industry with its construction portfolio testifies to the aforementioned fact.



ResponsibleSteel is a non-profit organization focused on promoting the usage of steel to achieve a sustainable world.



With the latest partnership, Trimble marked itself the first Building Information Modeling software technology provider in ResponsibleSteel’s initiative.



We note that the demand for using sustainably sourced materials, especially steel, at construction sites is rapidly rising.



Hence, both companies strive to address the need for minimizing carbon emissions in the steel industry with the underlined deal.



Thus, the deal is expected to bolster the adoption of Trimble’s construction technology, especially Tekla software.

Trimble Inc. Price and Consensus

Trimble Inc. price-consensus-chart | Trimble Inc. Quote

Construction Portfolio Strength

The latest deal highlights the efficiency and robustness of Trimble’s construction offerings.



Tekla, one of the important components of the company’s construction, is known for its efficient way of calculating and planning the use of steel in steel structures and steel reinforcement in concrete structures.



Moreover, the embodied carbon calculator in Tekla helps in the assessment of the potential environmental implications of designs. We believe the growing adoption of Tekla is expected to aid the performance of the construction business.



In addition, the company recently introduced Tekla Structures 2023, Tekla Structural Designer 2023, Tekla Tedds 2023 and Tekla PowerFab 2023 to its Tekla software.



Trimble strives to deliver automated and connected workflows and enhance the performance of projects with the latest versions of Tekla.



Furthermore, it unveiled the Siteworks Machine Guidance system, which includes Trimble SPS986 or Trimble R780 GNSS Smart Antenna, to advance its Siteworks software.

Buildings & Infrastructure in Focus

The latest deal, along with an expanding construction portfolio, is likely to aid the prospects of the company’s Building and Infrastructure segment.



In the fourth quarter of 2022, the segment generated revenues of $350.2 million, which accounted for 41% of total revenues.



We believe strengthening the Buildings and Infrastructure segment will contribute well to the company’s overall performance. This will aid the company in winning investors’ confidence.



For 2023, Trimble expects revenues between $3.7 billion and $3.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.76 billion, indicating growth of 2.2% from 2022.



Coming to the price performance, TRMB has declined 30.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 24.3%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Trimble carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Arista Networks ANET, Salesforce CRM and Analog Devices ADI. While Arista Networks and Salesforce each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks shares have risen 20.5% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 14.17%.



Salesforce shares have declined 11.1% in the past year. CRM’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 16.75%.



Analog Devices shares have risen 12.2% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ADI is currently projected at 10.5%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.