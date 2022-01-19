Trimble (TRMB) Boosts Buildings Segment Via Steering Control

Trimble TRMB has made advancements to the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform for Soil Compactors with the Horizontal Steering Control capability.

The recent functionality has the ability to automatically steer a soil compactor using a 3D model or compaction pass line. This helps operators achieve high-quality surfaces and consistent compaction by maintaining machine performance and safety.

Previously, Trimble introduced the Horizontal Steering Control functionality for Dozers for automatically controlling the machine to follow any horizontal alignment without operator assistance.

With the recent Horizontal Steering Control capability for Soil Compactors, Trimble is likely to expand its reach to operators.

Further, the latest move is expected to contribute well to its Buildings and Infrastructure segment.

Buildings & Infrastructure Segment in Focus

Trimble is making strong efforts to boost the construction business prospects by providing advanced technological solutions to construction professionals so that they can develop quality projects.

Apart from the recent enhancement, TRMB acquired AgileAssets, a Texas-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and mobile solutions provider for transportation asset lifecycle management.

In addition, Trimble launched a connected and cloud-based construction management platform named Trimble Construction One to help contractors get accurate real-time data and accordingly make strategic decisions related to construction projects.

Further, the company introduced a connected model-based estimating workflow to help contractors gain more project insight and visibility and attain better collaboration & enhancement in project execution.

These initiatives continue to remain major positives for the Buildings & Infrastructure segment. Thus, the segment has become an integral part of the company.

Notably, the segment generated $349.7 million in the third- quarter 2021, contributing 39% to the total revenues. Also, figure increased 10.2% year over year.

Portfolio Strength - Key Catalyst

Trimble has been continuously focusing on strengthening portfolio offerings to provide advanced solutions to customers.

In addition to the recent move, TRMB collaborated with Procter & Gamble PG to use the latter’s supply chain expertise for improving the procurement process for shippers and carriers through technological advancements.

With PG, it developed an agile transportation procurement collaboration platform for complementing its existing solutions related to the supply chain. Also, the platform ensures cost-effective freight movement and speeds up the contracting and onboarding process to increase the number of business transactions.

Further, it introduced Trimble Vegetation Manager for enhanced management operations in vegetation and various solutions to cut operating expenses as well as improve safety, regulatory compliance, performance, and the reliability of electric transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Further, its introduction of the Trimble GuidEx Machine Guidance System for efficient and faster guide machines along route corridors as well as specific target areas remains noteworthy.

