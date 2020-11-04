Trimble Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) reported third-quarter net income of $84.7 million or $0.34 per share, up from $78.1 million or $0.31 per share reported last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.60 per share, up from $0.48 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter rose to $792.1 million from $783.9 million a year ago.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.43 per share on sales of $719.93 million.

Moving ahead, Trimble said it is not providing a financial outlook for the fourth quarter, due to global economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

