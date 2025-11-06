Trimble Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Trimble TRMB reported third-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 81 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5% and increased 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues of $901.2 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.41% and increased 3% year over year (up 10% on an organic basis). Organic growth benefited from strong revenues from the AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Owners) segment and Field Systems with Transportation & Logistics continued to grow in a challenging freight market.



Product revenues (33.6% to total revenues) totaled $302.5 million, down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Subscription and services revenues (66.4% of total revenues) increased 5.4% year over year to $598.7 million.



Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR) of $2.31 billion increased 6% on a year-over-year basis (up 14% on an organic basis).

TRMB Q3 Top-line Details

The AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Owners) segment revenues (39.8% of total revenues) were $358.5 million, up 17.2% year over year. The AECO segment delivered 17% year-over-year organic growth in ARR.



Field Systems revenues (45.4% of total revenues) of $408.7 million increased 8% year over year on an organic basis and 9.1% on a reported basis. The segment saw 18% organic ARR growth in the reported quarter.



Transportation & Logistics (T&L) revenues (14.9% of total revenues) of $134 million declined 31.4% year over year. The segment registered 7% adjusted organic ARR growth.

TRMB’s Q3 Operating Details

In the third quarter of 2025, non-GAAP gross margin was 71.2%, expanding 280 basis points (bps) year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA was $269.4 million with adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.9%, up 160 bps year over year.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses accounted for 43% of revenues, up 20 bps year over year.



Non-GAAP operating margin was 28.2%, which expanded 250 bps year over year.



AECO operating margin of 31.8% expanded 270 bps year over year. Field Systems operating margin expanded 40 bps year over year to 33.4%. T&L operating margin expanded 10 bps year over year to 25.8% in the reported quarter.

TRMB’s Balance Sheet Details

At the end of third-quarter 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $232.7 million, down from $265.9 million at the end of second-quarter 2025.



Total debt was $1.39 billion at the end of the third quarter compared with $1.51 billion at the second-quarter end.



The company bought shares worth $50 million in the reported quarter. TRMB currently has $273 million under its current repurchase authorization.

TRMB Offers Positive Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Trimble expects revenues to be in the range of $927-$967 million. The company expects non-GAAP earnings to be in the band of 91-99 cents per share.



For 2025, Trimble expects revenues to be between $3.545 billion and $3.585 billion. The company expects 2025 non-GAAP earnings to be in the range of $3.04-$3.12 per share.



For 2026, Trimble expects revenues to be in the mid- to-high single-digit range. For 2027, Trimble currently expects $3 billion in ARR, $4 billion in revenues and 30% EBITDA.

