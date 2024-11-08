Trimble price target raised to $82 from $66 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Trimble (TRMB) to $82 from $66 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said 3Q sales/EPS beat, forward outlook reiterated.

