Trimble Launches Software To Streamline Purchasing And Inventory For Contractors

May 20, 2025 — 05:46 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Trimble (TRMB) Tuesday has introduced Trimble Materials, an end-to-end solution designed to simplify purchasing, inventory, and accounts payable processes for contractors.

The new software connects office, field, warehouse teams, and suppliers through mobile and desktop platforms to streamline material cost management and improve budget tracking.

Lawrence Smith, VP and GM of Construction Management Solutions at Trimble, emphasized that the platform addresses the challenges of managing material orders amid fluctuating prices and availability. He said the system integrates ordering, inventory, and accounting to help contractors reduce risks, manage costs, and stay competitive despite potential tariff shifts.

Trimble Materials integrates seamlessly with Trimble ERP tools like Viewpoint, Spectrum and Viewpoint Vista, enhancing operational efficiency and connecting estimating, operations, and accounting. The software allows field workers to request and track materials, while office teams can control approvals, generate RFQs, compare quotes, and reconcile invoices—all within a centralized dashboard.

The solution will be featured at the CFMA National Conference (May 17-21, 2025) and is part of the Trimble Construction One suite for North American users.

Tuesday, TRMB closed at $72.31, up 0.86%, and is currently trading flat after hours on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

