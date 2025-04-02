Trimble Launches New APIs For Accubid Anywhere To Enhance Electrical Estimating

(RTTNews) - Trimble (TRMB) Wednesday has introduced new APIs for Accubid Anywhere, its cloud-hosted electrical estimating software, to improve data connectivity and collaboration across construction workflows.

These APIs allow contractors to automate data transfer between estimating, ERP, project management, and CRM systems, eliminating manual input and enhancing efficiency.

The five new APIs streamline data integration and analysis for electrical estimating. The Project API extracts project details for seamless integration with other software, while the Estimate API transfers estimate data, including bid summaries, to ERP systems.

The Final Price API enables comparison between initial estimates and final project costs, helping contractors assess accuracy. The Extension API facilitates the transfer of bills of materials (BOMs) to external software, and the Bid Breakdown API provides detailed analysis of field, shop, and incidental labor, offering deeper insights into project costs and efficiency.

These integrations enable electrical contractors to optimize estimating efforts by using data for real-time insights, bid analysis, and process improvements. The initiative aligns with Trimble's commitment to seamless data connectivity across various construction technology ecosystems.

By leveraging automated data extraction, contractors can enhance decision-making and operational efficiency without manual data handling. According to Hunt Electric, early adopters of the APIs, this capability provides deeper insights into estimating accuracy, helping them refine future bids by comparing projected vs. actual job execution.

The Trimble Accubid Anywhere APIs are currently available to North American subscribers.

TRMB is currently trading at $66.07 or 1.06% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

