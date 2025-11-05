Trimble Inc. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $111.5 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $40.6 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Trimble Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $194.7 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $901.2 million from $875.8 million last year.

Trimble Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $111.5 Mln. vs. $40.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $901.2 Mln vs. $875.8 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.