Trimble Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $156.6 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $90.2 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Trimble Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $240.8 million or $1.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $969.8 million from $983.4 million last year.

Trimble Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.69 To $ 0.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 893 M To $ 918 M

