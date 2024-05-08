Trimble Buys Flashtract For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB), a software company, announced on Wednesday that it has acquired privately-held Flashtract, for undisclosed sum.

Flashtract technology helps to manage payment applications, lien waivers, and other documentations electronically, which eliminates back-and-forth communication and cumbersome document transfers.

The technology, now branded as Trimble Pay, initially integrates with the capabilities of the Trimble Viewpoint Vista ERP solution for construction and extends the robust connected construction technology ecosystem that Trimble Construction One brings to market. Lawrence Smith, vice president Of Construction Management Solutions at Trimble, said: "Adding the ability to manage these workflows with subs electronically through Trimble Pay helps contractors improve compliance and keep projects on schedule and budget by reducing the two to three days of manual work per month by project managers or accountants."

Trimble Pay is expected to be available in 2024 as part of the Trimble Construction One software suite.

