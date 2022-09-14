Markets
TRMB

Trimble Acquires B2W Software For Undisclosed Terms

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Technology company Trimble, Inc. (TRMB) announced Wednesday it has acquired privately-held B2W Software, a leading provider of estimating and operations solutions for the heavy civil construction industry. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Construction organizations are fast tracking the digitization of their processes and operations. As infrastructure projects become increasingly complex, data-driven insights and analytics will be imperative to improve productivity, increase efficiency and drive sustainability.

The addition of B2W's comprehensive suite of pre-construction and operations capabilities will expand Trimble's already extensive civil infrastructure portfolio and Trimble Construction One, a purpose-built connected construction management platform.

B2W's integrated suite of applications includes estimating, scheduling, field tracking, equipment maintenance, data capture and business intelligence.

By combining these capabilities with Trimble's rich field data, project management, finance and human capital management solutions, civil contractors will be able to bridge the gap between office and field in new ways, promoting transparency, efficiency and ultimately profitability.

The expanded Trimble Construction One portfolio will enable an end-to-end digital experience for heavy civil and infrastructure contractors to enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability.

B2W will be reported as part of the Buildings and Infrastructure segment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRMB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular