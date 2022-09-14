Trimble Acquires B2W Software For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Technology company Trimble, Inc. (TRMB) announced Wednesday it has acquired privately-held B2W Software, a leading provider of estimating and operations solutions for the heavy civil construction industry. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Construction organizations are fast tracking the digitization of their processes and operations. As infrastructure projects become increasingly complex, data-driven insights and analytics will be imperative to improve productivity, increase efficiency and drive sustainability.

The addition of B2W's comprehensive suite of pre-construction and operations capabilities will expand Trimble's already extensive civil infrastructure portfolio and Trimble Construction One, a purpose-built connected construction management platform.

B2W's integrated suite of applications includes estimating, scheduling, field tracking, equipment maintenance, data capture and business intelligence.

By combining these capabilities with Trimble's rich field data, project management, finance and human capital management solutions, civil contractors will be able to bridge the gap between office and field in new ways, promoting transparency, efficiency and ultimately profitability.

The expanded Trimble Construction One portfolio will enable an end-to-end digital experience for heavy civil and infrastructure contractors to enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability.

B2W will be reported as part of the Buildings and Infrastructure segment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.