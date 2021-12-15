Trimble Acquires AgileAssets; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Trimble (TRMB) said it has acquired AgileAssets, a provider of enterprise infrastructure asset management software to private organizations and government, including national road authorities and state-level transportation agencies in the United States. Financial terms were not disclosed.

AgileAssets' powerful Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) asset management solutions provide organizations with advanced analytics for real-time decision making as well as insights for efficiently managing day-to-day maintenance operations. AgileAssets' solutions address the global challenges associated with maintaining and replacing aging transportation infrastructure.

