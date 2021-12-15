Markets
TRMB

Trimble Acquires AgileAssets; Terms Undisclosed

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Trimble (TRMB) said it has acquired AgileAssets, a provider of enterprise infrastructure asset management software to private organizations and government, including national road authorities and state-level transportation agencies in the United States. Financial terms were not disclosed.

AgileAssets' powerful Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) asset management solutions provide organizations with advanced analytics for real-time decision making as well as insights for efficiently managing day-to-day maintenance operations. AgileAssets' solutions address the global challenges associated with maintaining and replacing aging transportation infrastructure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRMB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular