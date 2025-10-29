TriMas (TRS) Price Target Increased by 14.12% to 45.90

The average one-year price target for TriMas (NasdaqGS:TRS) has been revised to $45.90 / share. This is an increase of 14.12% from the prior estimate of $40.22 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.14% from the latest reported closing price of $37.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriMas. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRS is 0.28%, an increase of 11.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.41% to 47,490K shares. The put/call ratio of TRS is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 3,660K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,650K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 72.42% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,488K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,924K shares , representing a decrease of 17.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 4.96% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,236K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,356K shares , representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 22.64% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 2,178K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,136K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 15.98% over the last quarter.

Medina Singh Partners holds 1,377K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares , representing an increase of 11.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 32.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.