News & Insights

Markets
TRS

TriMas Receives Multi-year Fastening Solutions Contract From Airbus

February 24, 2025 — 11:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TriMas Corp. (TRS) Monday revealed that its Aerospace's Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, and Mac Fasteners brands have been granded a multi-year global contract from Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK). The financial aspects of the deal are not revealed.

The new contract will help broaden the existing contract scope across all fastener business units and strengthen TriMas Aerospace's position across the global Airbus supply chain.

The contract incorporates next-generation fastening solutions and newly qualified products designed to optimize robotic assembly processes. In addition, TriMas Aerospace continues to invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and advanced processes to accelerate performance, enhance capabilities and drive efficiencies in aerospace fastening technology.

TriMas said it will be manufacturing the contracted fasteners in its Commerce and City of Industry, California, facilities, as well as its Ottawa, Kansas, manufacturing site.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.