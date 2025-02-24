TriMas Receives Multi-year Fastening Solutions Contract From Airbus

(RTTNews) - TriMas Corp. (TRS) Monday revealed that its Aerospace's Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, and Mac Fasteners brands have been granded a multi-year global contract from Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK). The financial aspects of the deal are not revealed.

The new contract will help broaden the existing contract scope across all fastener business units and strengthen TriMas Aerospace's position across the global Airbus supply chain.

The contract incorporates next-generation fastening solutions and newly qualified products designed to optimize robotic assembly processes. In addition, TriMas Aerospace continues to invest in state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and advanced processes to accelerate performance, enhance capabilities and drive efficiencies in aerospace fastening technology.

TriMas said it will be manufacturing the contracted fasteners in its Commerce and City of Industry, California, facilities, as well as its Ottawa, Kansas, manufacturing site.

