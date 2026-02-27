TriMas Earnings Fall Short of Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase Y/Y

TriMas Corporation TRS reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 40 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line decreased 7% from the prior-year quarter.

Including the impacts of one-time items, the company reported an EPS of $2.03 compared with the year-ago quarter's earnings 14 cents.

In November 2025, TriMas entered an agreement to sell the Aerospace segment to focus on the packaging business. Its innovative solutions through product, process or service, and extensive resources will help enhance its business performance. TriMas is currently reporting the quarterly and full-year results of TriMas Aerospace as discontinued operations.

TRS's revenues increased 12.5% year over year to $256 million, before the consideration of discontinued operations. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $234 million.

Post consideration of discontinued operations, net sales came in at $155 million in the fourth quarter, marking a year-over-year increase of 3.8%.

TriMas’ Q4 Costs & Margins

Cost of sales fell 3.7% year over year to $122.5 million in the reported quarter. Gross profit increased 46.5% year over year to $33 million. The gross margin was 21.2% compared with 15% in the prior-year quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 65.9% year over year to $38 million. Adjusted operating profit fell 68.2% year over year to $4 million. The adjusted operating margin was 2.6% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 8.4%.

TRS’ Q4 Segmental Performances

Packaging: Net sales were $129 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $123 million. We predicted net sales of $126 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating profit decreased 5.1% year over year to $14.9 million in the reported quarter. The figure missed our estimate of $17.7 million.

Specialty Products: The segment's revenues decreased 1.1% year over year to $26 million. We predicted net sales of $21 million for the quarter. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $1.7 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $0.76 million. The figure missed our estimate of $3 million.

TriMas’ Q4 Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Updates

In 2025, the company repurchased approximately 3 million shares of its outstanding common stock for $103.3 million. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had $30 million of cash on hand and $205.2 million of available borrowing capacity.

TriMas generated $117 million in cash flow from operations in 2025 compared with $64 million in the prior year.

TRS’ 2025 Results

TriMas reported an adjusted EPS of $2.09 in 2025, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s prior-year adjusted EPS was $1.65. Including one-time items, the bottom line was $2.95 compared with 60 cents in 2024.

TRS's revenues increased 12.6% year over year to $1.04 billion, before the consideration of discontinued operations. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 billion. Post consideration of discontinued operations, revenues rose 2.4% year over year to $646 million.

TriMas’ 2026 Guidance

TRS expects year-over-year sales growth of 3-6% for 2026.

TRS Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have surged 86.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 43.4%.

TriMas’ Zacks Rank

The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

TRS’ Peer Performances

Kaiser Aluminum KALU reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.53, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56. Kaiser Aluminum’s bottom-line figure increased significantly from the year-ago quarter’s 33 cents.

Net revenues of Kaiser Aluminum rose 21.4% year over year to $929 million but missed the consensus estimate of $1 billion.



Northwest Pipe Co. NWPX came out with fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 93 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents per share. This compares with earnings of $1.00 per share a year ago.

Northwest Pipe posted revenues of $126 million for the quarter ended December 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $122 million. Northwest Pipe’s top line increased 5% year over year.

Metal Products Stocks Awaiting Results

NN Inc. NNBR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 4. NN has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 97.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NNBR’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 2 cents per share. The company posted a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NN’s top line is pegged at $106 million, indicating a decrease of 0.2% from the prior year’s actual.

