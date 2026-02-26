TriMas Corp. Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - TriMas Corp. (TRS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $81.70 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $5.64 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TriMas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $16.25 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to $155.49 million from $149.73 million last year.

TriMas Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $81.70 Mln. vs. $5.64 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.03 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $155.49 Mln vs. $149.73 Mln last year.

