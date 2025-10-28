TriMas Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TriMas Corp. (TRS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $9.30 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $2.53 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TriMas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $25.09 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to $269.26 million from $229.36 million last year.

TriMas Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.30 Mln. vs. $2.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $269.26 Mln vs. $229.36 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.02 to $2.12

