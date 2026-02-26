Markets
TriMas Board Increases Share Repurchase Authorization To $150 Mln

February 26, 2026 — 11:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Thursday announced, that its Board of Directors has expanded the company's common stock repurchase authorization to a total of up to $150 million, including the $48.9 million remaining under its previous program.

During 2025, TriMas repurchased 3,124,866 shares for $103.3 million, with more than three million shares bought back following the announcement of its Aerospace divestiture.

As of December 31, 2025, the company had approximately 37.6 million shares outstanding. Management said the increased authorization reflects confidence in TriMas' long-term value and provides added flexibility as it advances strategic priorities and completes the pending Aerospace business sale

TRS is currently trading at $39.16, up $2.31 or 6.27 percent on the Nasdaq.

