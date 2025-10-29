Trilogy Metals (TMQ) Price Target Increased by 117.41% to 4.25

The average one-year price target for Trilogy Metals (NYSEAM:TMQ) has been revised to $4.25 / share. This is an increase of 117.41% from the prior estimate of $1.95 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.18 to a high of $6.41 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.49% from the latest reported closing price of $4.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trilogy Metals. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMQ is 0.18%, an increase of 29.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.74% to 49,578K shares. The put/call ratio of TMQ is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paulson holds 14,327K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Old West Investment Management holds 11,094K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,612K shares , representing a decrease of 13.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMQ by 30.20% over the last quarter.

TSP Capital Management Group holds 6,715K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wexford Capital holds 3,473K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,224K shares , representing a decrease of 50.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMQ by 37.89% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 2,725K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,502K shares , representing a decrease of 101.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMQ by 72.03% over the last quarter.

