Markets
TMQ

Trilogy Metals Posts Wider Loss In FY25

February 17, 2026 — 07:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Trilogy Metals (TMQ,TMQ.TO) reported that, for the year ended November 30, 2025, Trilogy reported a net loss of $42.2 million or $0.26 per share compared to a net loss of $8.6 million or $0.05 per share, last year. The company said it maintains a strong cash position of over $50 million, providing funding for ongoing operations and its share of future joint venture requirements.

Tony Giardini, CEO of Trilogy Metals, said: "We ended the year with a strong cash position and expanded our leadership, advisory, and technical capabilities to ensure we are well prepared for increased permitting and project activity at Ambler Metals. With a fully funded 2026 exploration, development, and permitting program in place, our focus is firmly on execution and advancing the UKMP through the next critical stages of development in close collaboration with our partners, regulators, and local communities."

In pre-market trading on NYSE American, Trilogy shares are down 0.47 percent to $4.2.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TMQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.