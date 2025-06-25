Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. Signs Public-Private Partnership with Democratic Republic of Congo for National Digital Identification System Deployment

Trident Digital Tech Holdings signs a PPP with the DRC for nationwide digital identification deployment, enhancing e-government services.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. has announced a public-private partnership with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) aimed at deploying "DRCPass," a national digital identification system. This agreement signifies a key milestone in the DRC's e-government initiative and establishes Trident as the exclusive provider of electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) services. The project will roll out in phases alongside a public education campaign, focusing on reducing fraud, enabling seamless access to digital services, and facilitating secure digital transactions. Officials from both Trident and the DRC government have emphasized the transformative impact of this digital identity program on the nation, which aims to enhance governance, financial inclusion, and security for over 80 million mobile subscribers in the DRC.

Potential Positives

Trident has secured a definitive public-private partnership (PPP) agreement with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, establishing itself as an exclusive provider of electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) services, a significant contract that positions the company as a leader in the region's digital transformation efforts.

The rollout of the DRCPass national digital identification system supports enhanced digital governance and represents a key initiative for financial inclusion and citizen access to services, potentially expanding Trident's market reach and establishing credibility with future partnerships.

The project aims to improve security and streamline processes for over 80 million mobile subscribers in the DRC, thus tapping into a large user base poised to benefit from Trident's technology.

Trident's commitment to supporting the DRC in embracing a digital future showcases its potential to shape the evolution of e-governance in Africa, with implications for similar initiatives in other countries.

Potential Negatives

The announcement involves a complex public-private partnership that may face implementation challenges, raising concerns about execution and project viability.

Potential risks of delays in the rollout of the national digital identification system and e-KYC process, as indicated by the mention of various uncertainties in the forward-looking statements section.

The reliance on the DRC government's cooperation and political stability for successful execution of the agreement could expose Trident to risks based on external factors beyond its control.

FAQ

What is the DRCPass initiative?

The DRCPass initiative is a national digital identification system being implemented in the Democratic Republic of Congo to enhance e-government and digital identity.

How does Trident contribute to the DRC's digital transformation?

Trident provides exclusive electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) services, enabling secure and efficient identity verification for the DRC's digital initiatives.

What are the main features of the DRCPass system?

The DRCPass system includes biometric SIM-card registration, seamless access to portals, digital payments enablement, and a secure digital citizen identity.

How will citizens access their digital identity?

Citizens will download the "Tridentity" mobile app to enroll in the DRCPass system and access services using secure single-sign-on (SSO).

What impact will DRCPass have on the DRC population?

DRCPass will streamline identity verification, promote financial inclusion, and provide secure access to government and business services for over 80 million mobile subscribers.

SINGAPORE and KINSHASA, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (“Trident” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: TDTH), a Singapore-based catalyst for digital transformation and Web 3.0 activation, today announced that it has signed the definitive public-private partnership (PPP) agreement with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC” or “Republic”). The contract paves the way for nationwide deployment of “DRCPass,” the Republic’s robust national digital identification system, to be rolled out in phases with an accompanying public-education campaign.





The agreement represents the capstone of the collaboration framework established in December 2024 between Trident and the Office of the President, forming the cornerstone of the DRC’s e-government and digital-identity initiative. Under the accord, Trident is the Republic’s exclusive provider of electronic Know Your Customer (“e-KYC”) services, delivering the Web 3.0-based national digital identity.















Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Trident, and H.E. Augustin Kibassa Maliba, Minister of Posts, Telecommunications, and Digital Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo, at the signing event.







e-KYC technology streamlines identity verification for organizations while enhancing security. Trident’s deployment will focus on four core use cases:





1. SIM-card registration: biometric-blockchain binding of the SIM to a verified citizen record, eradicating “ghost” lines and cutting operator-fraud losses and regulatory fines in real time.





2. Seamless access to e-government and business portals: with single-sign-on (SSO), Congolese can access and conduct transactions easily with public and private institutions through one log-in.





3. Digital payments enablement: one-click e-KYC that auto-scores risk and unlocks instant credit, driving formal financial access beyond the siloed, branch-first systems in use today.





4. Digital Citizen Identity: centralized and secure identity record that complements physical IDs, giving Congolese a verifiable digital credential for public and private-sector transactions.





After registering for their national ID, citizens will be able to download the “Tridentity” mobile application and enroll their DRCPass, which uses secure single-sign-on (SSO) to access authorized applications and websites.





“Over the past several months our teams have worked hand-in-hand with the DRC government to prepare for this moment. We commend the Republic’s leadership for embracing a digital future and look forward to supporting a nationwide rollout that others in Africa will surely emulate,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trident.





“Today marks more than the signing of a partnership contract with Trident Digital Tech; it marks a defining chapter in the digital rebirth of our nation. By launching the national digital identification system, we lay a cornerstone for a Democratic Republic of Congo that is digitally sovereign, financially inclusive, and resilient to tomorrow’s challenges. As we begin phased deployment of DRCPass, we are not merely adopting innovation; we are shaping the future of governance in Africa,” said H.E. Augustin Kibassa Maliba, Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Digital Affairs of the DRC.





According to GSMA Intelligence, the DRC has more than 80 million mobile subscribers and an expanding base of banked citizens populations that will directly benefit from secure e-KYC services.







About Trident







Trident is a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization and Web 3.0 activation. Its flagship product, Tridentity, is a blockchain-based identity platform that is designed to deliver secure single-sign-on authentication across diverse industries. Trident’s mission is to become a global leader in Web 3.0 enablement, connecting organizations to reliable and secure digital infrastructure with optimized user experiences, with a strong focus on Southern Africa and other high-growth markets.







