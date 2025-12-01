Tribe Property Technologies Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TRBE) on Monday reported third-quarter financial results ended September 30, 2025.

The company reported a revenue of C$8.3 million, matching last year's quarter, while gross profit rose to C$3.7 million, up 23 percent year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to C$84,000, reflecting a 20 percent improvement compared to the same quarter last year's loss.

The company said its improved profitability reflects operational discipline and efficiency initiatives, along with continued expansion of its property-management platform across Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.