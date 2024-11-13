News & Insights

Triangle Energy’s AGM Approves Key Resolutions

November 13, 2024 — 11:50 pm EST

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (AU:TEG) has released an update.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited, an ASX-listed company, successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including key motions on share placements and constitutional amendments. The meeting results reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives and governance changes. As Triangle Energy continues to explore and expand its interests in oil and gas fields, these developments could position the company for future growth.

