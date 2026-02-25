TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $60.160 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $129.213 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68.402 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 22.5% to $954.594 million from $1.231 billion last year.

TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $60.160 Mln. vs. $129.213 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $954.594 Mln vs. $1.231 Bln last year.

