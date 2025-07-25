Key Points - Earnings and revenue exceeded market expectations in Q2 FY2025, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 and GAAP revenue of $879.8 million, both surpassing analyst forecasts.

- Net new home orders fell 31.5%, and backlog units declined 43.5% in Q2 2025, signaling pressure on future sales volume and growth.

- Operating margins compressed, as SG&A expenses rose and gross margin declined compared to the prior year in Q2 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH), a leading U.S. homebuilder focused on high-growth metropolitan areas, announced its Q2 FY2025 financial results on July 24, 2025. The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $0.68 (non-GAAP). Revenue landed at $879.8 million, beating the expected $806.7 million (GAAP). Despite these headline beats, the results reflected clear signs of a market slowdown, with GAAP revenue and profits both down year over year, and new home orders showing sizeable declines. Overall, the quarter showed Tri Pointe outperforming low expectations, but underlying order trends and margin compression pointed to a more restrained near-term outlook.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.77 $0.68 $1.25 (38.4%) Revenue (GAAP) $879.8 million $806.7 million $1.13 billion (22.3%) Homebuilding Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 22.1% 23.6% (1.5 pp) SG&A Expense as % of Home Sales Revenue 12.6% 11.0% 1.6 pp Net New Home Orders 1,131 1,651 (31.5%)

Understanding Tri Pointe Homes’ Business and Industry Focus

Tri Pointe Homes builds new single-family homes and operates in 17 markets across twelve states and the District of Columbia. Its business model centers around acquiring land, developing residential communities, and selling homes that span a wide range of price points, from entry-level to luxury and active adult segments.

Recent efforts from Tri Pointe have focused on expanding into new fast-growing regions like Utah, Florida, and the Carolinas, while maintaining disciplined capital allocation in its established core markets. Key success drivers include securing prime land in economically robust locations, managing construction costs, balancing product pricing, and maintaining a strong pipeline of lots for future development. Strong operational efficiency and cost control are also priorities, along with regulatory compliance through environmental sustainability initiatives like its LivingSmart platform.

Quarter Highlights: Profit Beat but Operational Headwinds Mount

In Q2 2025, Tri Pointe beat expectations with non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 and GAAP revenue of $879.8 million. These numbers outpaced analyst forecasts, but both non-GAAP earnings and GAAP revenue fell compared to the same period last year. Net income available to common stockholders was $60.7 million (GAAP), down from $118.0 million a year earlier and reflecting an $11.0 million inventory-related charge. Excluding this charge, non-GAAP EPS was $0.77 per share versus $1.25 in the prior-year period.

New home orders were a clear area of pressure: the company reported 1,131 net new home orders in Q2 2025, down 31.5% year over year. The cancellation rate reached 13%, compared to 9%. Backlog units at the end of Q2 FY2025 were 1,520, representing a 43.5% decline—a key metric, as backlog often sets the pace for future revenue. Backlog dollar value fell to $1.2 billion, down 41%. The average sales price of homes in backlog rose slightly to $776,000, offering some resilience, but the overall funnel for future closings narrowed.

Gross margin, which reflects the proportion of revenue left after direct construction and land costs, was 22.1% (non-GAAP, adjusted to exclude an inventory-related charge) for Q2 FY2025. This was down from 23.6% in the prior year (Q2 2024). Management cited the persistent use of sales incentives and community mix as reasons for this compression. Meanwhile, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose as a share of revenue to 12.6% (GAAP). The company attributed this to both inflation and up-front investments in new expansion markets like Utah, Florida, and the Carolinas, which are not yet operating at scale.

On the operational front, Tri Pointe delivered 1,326 homes in Q2 2025, representing a 22% year-over-year drop. The average selling price of homes delivered was $664,000. The West division, home to California and Washington, continued to see the highest average sales price and the largest number of deliveries, but all regions saw volume declines. Of note, move-up and active adult products outperformed entry-level homes in terms of new order absorption.

In terms of land supply, Tri Pointe owned or controlled 34,025 lots at June 30, 2025, reflecting a 6.8% downturn since December 2024. The company’s real estate inventory rose to $3.3 billion, while homes under construction increased 17.3% since year-end 2024. Finished unsold homes (inventory not under contract) fell about 9.1%.

The firm’s liquidity position remained strong, with $1.4 billion available, including $623 million in cash. Homebuilding debt as a share of capital was 21.7%, while net homebuilding debt-to-net capital, adjusting for cash holdings, stands at 8.0% (non-GAAP). This conservative leverage gives Tri Pointe flexibility even as the housing market cools. The company repurchased $100.0 million of its own shares, reducing its outstanding share count by approximately 5.4%. Tri Pointe also raised its buyback authorization to $300 million through December 31, 2025.

Looking Forward: Outlook and Investor Priorities

Tri Pointe’s management issued guidance for Q3 FY2025, targeting deliveries of 1,000 to 1,100 homes, and an average sales price between $675,000 and $685,000. Gross margins are projected to range from 20.0% to 21.0%, with SG&A expense as a share of home sales revenue expected between 13.0% and 14.0%. For FY2025, the company now expects 4,800 to 5,200 home deliveries, an average sales price between $665,000 and $675,000, and gross margins of 20.5% to 22.0%, excluding inventory charges. SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue is projected to be in the range of 12% to 13%.

Looking ahead, investors will want to track trends in new home orders, cancellation rates, margin pressures from sales incentives, and the company’s ability to control costs while ramping up expansion markets. The pace of land acquisition and the scale-up of new regions like Utah and Florida will also be critical for maintaining long-term growth. Management’s guidance for Q2 and FY2025 suggests that profitability and volume will remain under pressure in the near term, though the balance sheet and disciplined expansion may support future upside when demand rebounds.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,037%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.