TRI POINTE GROUP Earnings Results: $TPH Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRI POINTE GROUP ($TPH) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $1.37 per share, beating estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $1,221,410,000, missing estimates of $1,238,194,016 by $-16,784,016.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TPH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TRI POINTE GROUP Insider Trading Activity

TRI POINTE GROUP insiders have traded $TPH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J. MITCHELL (President and COO) sold 77,384 shares for an estimated $3,029,583

DAVID CH LEE (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $221,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TRI POINTE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of TRI POINTE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 214 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.