TRI Named Top 10 SAFE International Dividend Stock

Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''International S.A.F.E. 10'' list, signifying an international stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.0% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least five years of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Thomson Reuters Corp is an underlying holding representing 0.97% of the Powershares International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID), which holds $9,161,941 worth of TRI shares.

Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI) made the "Dividend Channel International S.A.F.E. 10" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless five year history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least a half-decade of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by Thomson Reuters Corp is $2.38/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/18/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for TRI, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

TRI operates in the Business Services & Equipment sector, among companies like Visa Inc (V), and Mastercard Inc (MA).

