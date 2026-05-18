TRI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/20/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRI's low point in its 52 week range is $78.60 per share, with $218.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.46.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TRI makes up 1.44% of the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QTEC) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding TRI).
In Monday trading, Thomson Reuters Corp shares are currently up about 3.8% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.