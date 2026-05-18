TRI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/20/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/20/26, Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.655, payable on 6/10/26. As a percentage of TRI's recent stock price of $85.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Thomson Reuters Corp to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when TRI shares open for trading on 5/20/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRI's low point in its 52 week range is $78.60 per share, with $218.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.46.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TRI makes up 1.44% of the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QTEC) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding TRI).

In Monday trading, Thomson Reuters Corp shares are currently up about 3.8% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.