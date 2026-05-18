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TRI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/20/26

May 18, 2026 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/26, Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.655, payable on 6/10/26. As a percentage of TRI's recent stock price of $85.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Thomson Reuters Corp to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when TRI shares open for trading on 5/20/26.

TRI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Thomson Reuters Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TRI's low point in its 52 week range is $78.60 per share, with $218.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.46.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TRI makes up 1.44% of the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QTEC) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding TRI).

In Monday trading, Thomson Reuters Corp shares are currently up about 3.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Dividend Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
 CSL Dividend Growth Rate
 Best High Yield Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> CSL Dividend Growth Rate-> Best High Yield Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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