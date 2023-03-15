TRGP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.52, changing hands as low as $67.75 per share. Targa Resources Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRGP's low point in its 52 week range is $55.56 per share, with $81.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.23. The TRGP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

