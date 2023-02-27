Trezor Now Controls Its Silicon Chip Supply Chain

The Bitcoin hardware company has begun manufacturing its own chip wrapper for the Trezor Model T.

Trezor, a Prague-based Bitcoin hardware company, has announced that it has taken control of its silicon chip supply chain.

According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, the company has achieved this by facilitating the manufacture of its own key component, the chip wrapper, for its flagship product, the Trezor Model T. The new chip wrapper “improves device security and significantly shortens lead times for mass production,” the release states.

With the silicon chip supply chain under constant geopolitical pressure, securing the manufacturing of this important component is a source of confidence in the ability for Trezor to continue producing its products.

Štěpán Uherik, CFO at Trezor, commented that “The twists and turns in demand for hardware wallets and the silicon supply chain disruption that we’ve seen over the past few years was a problem that we needed to solve. By unpacking the process, identifying areas where we could take control, and collaborating with our partners in new ways, we’ve managed to make the manufacturing as agile as it can be.”

He added that “It also adds more design freedom for future products, helping us to sustain our leadership in the increasingly competitive hardware wallet space.”

SatoshiLabs, the company behind Trezor, also announced last year the development of an open-source chip for usage in Bitcoin hardware. Just recently, the company detailed that the initial testing on the first chip, TROPIC01, had been completed, with expectations of continued testing throughout 2023.

