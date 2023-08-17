News & Insights

Trezor Expands Privacy Features, Introduces Coinjoin For Trezor Model One

August 17, 2023 — 12:25 pm EDT

Written by Nik Hoffman for Bitcoin Magazine ->

In an announcement today, Bitcoin hardware wallet company Trezor revealed the launch of the highly anticipated coinjoin feature for its Trezor Model One, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Building upon the success of the coinjoin implementation for the Trezor Model T in April 2023, this development empowers all Trezor users, regardless of their device, to fortify their bitcoin transactions with enhanced privacy.

Coinjoin enables users to send their bitcoin within a collaborative transaction, only to receive an equivalent amount back. This process obscures transaction history, making it much more difficult to track transactions and user balances on the transparent Bitcoin blockchain. Trezor's collaboration with Wasabi Wallet, a privacy-focused bitcoin wallet with coinjoin capability, made this feature's integration possible.

“Born in 2013, the Trezor Model One is the original hardware wallet and is widely used by Trezor fans in over 150 countries," said Matěj Žák, CEO at Trezor. "Giving those users the option of making their transactions private is just as important as it is with the Trezor Model T. Our extended coinjoin availability puts control, privacy and security in the pocket of every Trezor user.”

According to the release, Trezor has become the first hardware wallet to enable coinjoin transactions within a hardware wallet environment. In addition to coinjoin, Trezor also has a host of features on its devices for enhancing security and privacy, such as Tor, coin control, and Shamir backup.

For those seeking more insights into the coinjoin feature and its implications for bolstering transaction privacy, more information can be found at here.

