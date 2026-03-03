Trex Launches $100 Mln Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) said Tuesday it has reached a deal to repurchase approximately $100 million of its common stock through an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program.

The ASR is part of Trex's previously authorized $150 million share repurchase program approved by its board of directors.

Under the agreement, Trex paid $100 million upfront to Wells Fargo and expects to receive an initial delivery of approximately 1.9 million shares of its common stock. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be determined upon completion of the ASR program.

The transactions under the ASR agreement are expected to be completed during the first and second quarters of 2026.

Commenting on the transaction, Bryan Fairbanks, President and Chief Executive Office of Trex Company, said, "Our repurchase program demonstrates our confidence in the long-term outlook for Trex, and we intend to continue opportunistic share repurchases for the balance of 2026, reflecting the growth opportunities we see ahead, current valuations, and meaningful reductions in capital expenditures we anticipate during the year."

