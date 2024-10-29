News & Insights

Trex Company price target raised to $74 from $70 at DA Davidson

October 29, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Trex Company (TREX) to $74 from $70 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings beat reflected stable sell-through vs. early quarter trends as well as Trex’s solid cost discipline and efficiencies, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Trex’s updates around share repurchase activity, anticipated timing/cost impacts from the start-up of certain operations, and the initial 2025 margin assumptions were also all positive, the firm added.

Read More on TREX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

TREX

