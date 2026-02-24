Trex Company Inc Reports Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Trex Company Inc (TREX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.30 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $21.83 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Trex Company Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.83 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.9% to $161.13 million from $167.63 million last year.

Trex Company Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.30 Mln. vs. $21.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $161.13 Mln vs. $167.63 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.