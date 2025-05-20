Trevi Therapeutics Reports Additional Analyses From Phase 2a RIVER Trial Of Haduvio

(RTTNews) - Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) Tuesday announced additional analyses from the Phase 2a RIVER study of Haduvio for the treatment of patients with refractory chronic cough (RCC).

Responder analyses showed statistically significant reductions in 24-hour cough frequency at the 30%, 50%, and 75% thresholds for patients taking Haduvio at all doses. Further, patients on Haduvio experienced a statistically-significant improvement in the Leicester Cough Questionnaire (LCQ) at Day 21. The LCQ is a self-administered questionnaire that is used to assess the severity of chronic cough.

Discontinuations occurred primarily within the first two weeks of starting Haduvio dosing and were mostly related to adverse events, most commonly central nervous system and gastrointestinal.

Results of analyses were presented at an investor meeting during the American Thoracic Society 2025 International Conference.

In March this year, the company had reported positive topline data from Phase 2a RIVER study. The study had met its primary goal with a statistically-significant reduction in the objective 24-hour cough frequency of 67% from baseline and 57% on a placebo-adjusted basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.