Trevena Faces Leadership Changes Amidst Financial Challenges

Trevena, Inc. is undergoing significant changes amidst financial challenges, including director resignations and cost-cutting measures, while continuing to explore strategic alternatives for its assets. Despite a reverse stock split, the company faced delisting from Nasdaq, moving its stock to OTC Pink Sheets. The company reported a reduced third-quarter loss and maintains its focus on CNS disorder treatments, with OLINVYK and investigational drugs like TRV045 being central to its pipeline.

