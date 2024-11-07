News & Insights

Stocks

Trevena Faces Leadership Changes Amidst Financial Challenges

November 07, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trevena ( (TRVN) ) has issued an announcement.

Trevena, Inc. is undergoing significant changes amidst financial challenges, including director resignations and cost-cutting measures, while continuing to explore strategic alternatives for its assets. Despite a reverse stock split, the company faced delisting from Nasdaq, moving its stock to OTC Pink Sheets. The company reported a reduced third-quarter loss and maintains its focus on CNS disorder treatments, with OLINVYK and investigational drugs like TRV045 being central to its pipeline.

For detailed information about TRVN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.