Trestle Bio Unveils Research Partnership With Humacyte

(RTTNews) - Trestle Biotherapeutics, Inc. has partnered with Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) to explore synergies in bioengineering vascularized organs for transplantation. Trestle Bio, a preclinical-stage company, develops bioengineered kidney tissues for end-stage renal disease or ESRD patients, while Humacyte specializes in bioengineered human tissue.

Under a research and material transfer agreement, the collaboration will integrate Trestle Bio's biofabricated kidney tissues with Humacyte's acellular tissue-engineered vessel or ATEV to develop a vascularized bioengineered kidney. Humacyte's ATEV, recently FDA-approved, is used as a vascular conduit for arterial injuries requiring urgent revascularization.

Trestle Bio aims to create implantable kidney tissue to reduce dialysis dependence, delay transplantation, and lay the groundwork for bioengineered organs. With 800 million CKD patients globally and a critical organ shortage, this partnership seeks to advance kidney failure treatment.

Humacyte CEO Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., praised Trestle Bio's innovation, while Trestle Bio CEO Ben Shepherd, Ph.D., highlighted Humacyte's expertise and the potential of ATEV technology in treating kidney disease.

HUMA is currently trading at $3.0301 or 3.8063% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.