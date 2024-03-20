Trends in the Experience Economy: A Global Perspective

When it comes to consumers, the only constant is change. As consumer attention continues to fracture across platforms, channels, and experiences, it creates a complex map of consumer behavior.

At the center of that behavior are experiences powered by storytelling. These In Real Life (IRL) and In Digital Life (IDL) touchpoints connect a consumer to a brand in a memorable way. For investors continually looking out for the next big trend, it’s hard to ignore the sustained staying power of the consumer experience economy (both digital and in real-life) – expected to reach $2.1 trillion by 2032.

To take the pulse on the global experience economy, I asked our Managing Directors of [INVNT GROUP] to share their insights into how their local markets - from Europe, to the Middle East, Asia, and beyond - are trending.

As we invest globally to cultivate the richest experiential moments, here’s how – and where – these trends are the most visible.

Europe: The Power of Networking and Immersive Experiences

Even in a mature economy like Europe, there are notable different market dynamics at play. So understanding your audience is essential, says Claudia Stephenson, managing director of INVNT GROUP Europe:

“Brands are looking for ways to connect with their most valuable consumers – which means that they’re focusing heavily on experiential marketing that deepens those connections.”

She also notes the shift towards venues that offer immersive and interactive experiences, highlighting a move by a tech-focused investment bank to the Outernet London for its annual awards, creating an unparalleled brand experience that underscored its industry dominance.

Companies that invest in these types of interactive, memorable moments will see outsized results and stronger brand loyalty over time.

South Asia: Breaking Through The Noise

Laveesh Pandey, managing director of INVNT GROUP South Asia, based in Mumbai, sees enormous growth across the burgeoning sectors of healthcare, energy, and automotive.

Even these industries, which are not necessarily known as the most avant-garde when it comes to the experience economy, are pushing to set themselves apart amidst a booming economy propelled by the electric vehicle (EV) revolution and India's emerging status as a key player in lithium production.

“The Indian consumer craves a good brandstory. In fact, even in a crowded market like South Asia, live brand experiences remain the most potent form of consumer engagement. By meeting people where they are, brands build meaningful relationships that are amplified through multiple channels,” notes Pandey.

With emerging markets like South Asia, it's essential for brands to focus on experiences that provide value and connection to consumers – ideally ones that feature a community element that brings together groups of friends into unique settings.

With these experiences, brands can optimize their cost per contact and then connect the IRL experience to a robust omnichannel presence that takes advantage of the South Asian consumers’ attention on their mobile devices.

Middle East: From Diversification to Cultural Innovation

With an average age of 26.8 years, the MENA region is driven by Gen Z and young millennial consumers. Even as the Middle East highlights strategic diversification in sectors like financial services, tourism, technology, and manufacturing, the younger generation expects more, says Farah Hindiyeh, managing director of INVNT GROUP Middle East.

“We’re hyper-focused on delivering experiences that continue to excite consumers here, who move fast and are exposed constantly to stimulation. There are many ways for consumers to spend their time here in the Middle East and it takes creativity and innovation to create cultural moments that resonate.”

With initiatives like Saudi Vision 2030, and COP28 – which leveraged experiential, AI-powered tech to drive impact – the region is setting a precedent for coupling technological innovation with IRL experiences that push the boundaries of what’s possible.

Consumers in the Middle East crave experiences that meld storytelling, high-tech, and culture; brands that can weave these elements together will thrive with the region’s sophisticated and highly-choosy consumers.

APAC: AI-Enhanced Experiences with Personalized Journeys

Thanks to APAC’s rapid connection speeds for mobile phones, the region has been a testing ground for enhanced experiences that leverage AI to personalize journeys for individual consumers.

“As growth continues across climate tech, robotics, and biotech, these sectors will drive a new wave of experiential experimentation and innovation,” says Laura Roberts of INVNT GROUP APAC

“Vertical AI stands out as businesses increasingly seek industry-specific solutions to enhance operations and drive growth. For the events and brand experience industry, this means innovations such as using AI-backed data to support personalized attendee experiences, smart venue management, and sentiment analysis for event organizers.”

There’s also a continued consumer interest in the role of immersive experiences that include digital tokens as the programmable interface for personalization. In the experiential realm, digital collectibles (like NFTs) prove invaluable for fostering brand communities and effortlessly engaging audiences. These tokens can offer unique utilities or reward programs to enrich experiences, gather valuable data and foster lasting brand communities at scale.

Trend Global, Experience Local

There’s an exponential amplification effect when applying global trends in experiential innovations to the local market. These trends underscore a global shift towards more meaningful and sustainable consumer interactions.

Investors looking to tap into the next big moment would do well to heed these insights, focusing on sectors and companies that are not just at the forefront of technological innovation, but are also deeply attuned to the evolving desires and values of consumers worldwide, while looking after a brand or organization globally, while activating authentically at a local level

In this rapidly changing landscape , consumer inclinations ebb and flow with the unpredictability of the elements—now tender, then tumultuous. Those investors with the foresight and agility to navigate these currents may find themselves at the vanguard, poised to harvest the opportunities burgeoning within the realm of the experience economy.

