Is Trending Stock Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) a Buy Now?

Hyster-Yale (HY) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future.

Shares of this maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts have returned +21.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry, to which Hyster-Yale belongs, has gained 25.2% over this period. Now the key question is: Where could the stock be headed in the near term?

While media releases or rumors about a substantial change in a company's business prospects usually make its stock 'trending' and lead to an immediate price change, there are always some fundamental facts that eventually dominate the buy-and-hold decision-making.

Revisions to Earnings Estimates

Here at Zacks, we prioritize appraising the change in the projection of a company's future earnings over anything else. That's because we believe the present value of its future stream of earnings is what determines the fair value for its stock.

We essentially look at how sell-side analysts covering the stock are revising their earnings estimates to reflect the impact of the latest business trends. And if earnings estimates go up for a company, the fair value for its stock goes up. A higher fair value than the current market price drives investors' interest in buying the stock, leading to its price moving higher. This is why empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

Hyster-Yale is expected to post a loss of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -467.4%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

The consensus earnings estimate of -$2.94 for the current fiscal year indicates a year-over-year change of -64.3%. This estimate has remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $0.97 indicates a change of +133% from what Hyster-Yale is expected to report a year ago. Over the past month, the estimate has remained unchanged.

Having a strong externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, offers a more conclusive picture of a stock's price direction in the near term, since it effectively harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions. Due to the size of the recent change in the consensus estimate, along with three other factors related to earnings estimates, Hyster-Yale is rated Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Revenue Growth Forecast

Even though a company's earnings growth is arguably the best indicator of its financial health, nothing much happens if it cannot raise its revenues. It's almost impossible for a company to grow its earnings without growing its revenue for long periods. Therefore, knowing a company's potential revenue growth is crucial.

In the case of Hyster-Yale, the consensus sales estimate of $878.12 million for the current quarter points to a year-over-year change of -3.6%. The $3.71 billion and $3.91 billion estimates for the current and next fiscal years indicate changes of -1.6% and +5.3%, respectively.

Last Reported Results and Surprise History

Hyster-Yale reported revenues of $923.2 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -13.5%. EPS of -$2.06 for the same period compares with $1.47 a year ago.

Compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $916.43 million, the reported revenues represent a surprise of +0.74%. The EPS surprise was -71.67%.

Over the last four quarters, the company surpassed EPS estimates just once. The company topped consensus revenue estimates three times over this period.

Valuation

No investment decision can be efficient without considering a stock's valuation. Whether a stock's current price rightly reflects the intrinsic value of the underlying business and the company's growth prospects is an essential determinant of its future price performance.

Comparing the current value of a company's valuation multiples, such as its price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S), and price-to-cash flow (P/CF), to its own historical values helps ascertain whether its stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued, whereas comparing the company relative to its peers on these parameters gives a good sense of how reasonable its stock price is.

As part of the Zacks Style Scores system, the Zacks Value Style Score (which evaluates both traditional and unconventional valuation metrics) organizes stocks into five groups ranging from A to F (A is better than B; B is better than C; and so on), making it helpful in identifying whether a stock is overvalued, rightly valued, or temporarily undervalued.

Hyster-Yale is graded B on this front, indicating that it is trading at a discount to its peers. Click here to see the values of some of the valuation metrics that have driven this grade.

Conclusion

The facts discussed here and much other information on Zacks.com might help determine whether or not it's worthwhile paying attention to the market buzz about Hyster-Yale. However, its Zacks Rank #5 does suggest that it may underperform the broader market in the near term.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.