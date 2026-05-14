Trend Micro Q1 Earnings Rise; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Trend Micro Inc. (TMICY, 4704.T), a cybersecurity company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared to with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to 11.78 billion yen from 8.86 billion yen in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were 90.14 yen versus 67.46 yen last year.

Operating income jumped to 15.56 billion yen from 15.01 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales increased to 73.86 billion yen from 67.50 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2026 net sales to reach 301.50 billion yen, representing a 9.2% increase year on year, while operating income is projected at 56.40 billion yen, down 2.4% from the previous year.

For full-year 2026, net income attributable to owners of the parent is expected to total 36.60 billion yen, up 6.0% year on year, with basic earnings per share forecast at 280.07 yen.

Trend Micro is currently trading 2.43% lesser at JPY 5,471 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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