TreeHouse Foods Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for TreeHouse Foods (THS):

Earnings: $7.5 million in Q4 vs. -$23.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.14 in Q4 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TreeHouse Foods reported adjusted earnings of $42.8 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.73 per share Revenue: $910.8 million in Q4 vs. $956.7 million in the same period last year.

