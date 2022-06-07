Markets
TreeHouse Foods CFO Quits, Names Interim Replacement; Backs FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS), a food processing firm, said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer William Kelley will step down to pursue another opportunity. He will remain with the company through June 30.

Subsequently, Patrick O'Donnell, Chief Accounting Officer of TreeHouse has been named as interim finance chief. The company is on the look out for a candidate to be appointed as its permanent CFO.

O'Donnell has been serving TreeHouse for the last five years and was recently promoted to the role Chief Accounting Officer.

For fiscal 2022, TreeHouse continues to project net sales growth of at least 11 percent and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $385 million to $415 million.

