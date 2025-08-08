Tredegar Corporation Reveals Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Tredegar Corporation (TG) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.82 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $9.17 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tredegar Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.8 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to $179.11 million from $153.94 million last year.

Tredegar Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

